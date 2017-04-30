Launch of Online Executive Club

LONDON - Chemical Search International, an executive search and career development consultancy, announced the launch of ChemExecSM, an online executive club for professionals in the chemicals, materials, resources and biosciences industries. ChemExec allows members to develop their skills, network with like-minded people, pursue their business ambitions, and gain information on events and training. The website has an advanced search capability that allows busy professionals quality networking without the need to make connections, wade through personal news or fend off sales pitches. ChemExec is free to join at https://www.chemicalsearch.co.uk/club/.

Stephen Mothersole, CEO of Chemical Search International, commented, “People are increasingly losing faith with the large established social networks, which are getting increasingly generic, expensive and cluttered. We hope that people will like our clean, simple and targeted approach to professional networking across our sectors. Our site is faster, more searchable and specifically designed for busy people who lack the time or inclination to grow a network, fend off unwanted approaches or wade through suggested news or personal gossip.”