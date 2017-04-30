Nominations Sought for 2018 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings

SOLON, OH - The American Chemical Society's Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering (PMSE) is seeking nominations for the 2018 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings. This award, which includes $3000 and a plaque, will be presented in August 2018 at the 258th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society in Washington, D.C. The award, which recognizes outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology and engineering, confirms PMSE's long-standing and continuing support and dedication to excellence in the coatings field.

Nominations will be welcomed from all segments of industry, academia and government, and should be forwarded to Theodore Provder, Tess Award Chairman, at: 5645A Emerald Ridge Parkway, Solon, OH 44139. Upon receipt of names of prospective nominees, the Tess Award Chairman will provide nomination criteria, requesting information on the nominee relevant to patents, publications, overall qualifications, etc. All finalized nominations for the 2018 Tess Award should be submitted prior to Sept. 1, 2017, although nominations received after that date will be considered for the succeeding year's award. A submitted nomination is viable for four years.

For more information, contact Theodore Provder at 440/914.0611 or at tprovder@att.net.