2M Holdings and Elevance Announce Distribution Agreement

WOODRIDGE, IL – Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc. announced its partnership with 2M Holdings as a new distributor for the Elevance Clean® product line to the household, industrial and institutional market in the UK and Ireland.

2M Holdings will provide enhanced service and support capabilities for existing and potential customers in the UK and Ireland with an interest in the Elevance Clean product line, including Elevance Clean 1200XA, Elevance Clean 1200HT, and Elevance Clean 1000.

“The agreement with Elevance expands 2M’s portfolio of environmentally friendly and sustainable products. We have expertise in precision cleaning and solvents, and our application laboratories and technical teams support customers in providing bespoke solutions,” said 2M Holdings Chairman and CEO Mottie Kessler.

Customers in the UK and Ireland should direct all inquiries to 2M Holdings at 44.19028.597.000 or via email to info@bannerchemicals.com.