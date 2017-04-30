Dow Technologies Earn Two 2017 Edison Awards

MIDLAND, MI - Two innovative products from The Dow Chemical Co. recently received 2017 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. Dow’s CANVERA™ Polyolefin Dispersions for metal can coating received a bronze Edison Award. A silver Edison Award went to Dow’s ACCUTRACE™ S10 Molecular Fuel Marker used to combat fuel tax evasion.

“With a seat at our customers’ design table, we continue to bring forward breakthrough innovations that solve complex problems and serve the market,” said A.N. Sreeram, Senior Vice President, R&D, and Chief Technology Officer for Dow. “Edison was a prolific inventor whose success is linked in part to his business sense and understanding of societal needs. For Dow, we continue to see the greatest success in delivering products that are meeting customer needs and solving the world’s most pressing challenges. We are grateful for this recognition of our market-disrupting products.”

Selected from hundreds of finalists, the winners were announced on April 20 at the Edison Awards Gala in New York City.

Dow CANVERA Polyolefin Dispersions provide progressive food and beverage brand owners with a can coating made from polyethylene resins, replacing epoxy coating systems using BPA, bisphenols, epoxies and other materials of concern to consumers and regulators. CANVERA uses Dow’s proprietary and patented BLUEWAVE™ dispersion technology to create an aqueous polyolefin dispersion, applied directly to the interior metal surface of cans using the same equipment as current epoxy coatings. CANVERA makes a very thin, protective, thermoplastic lining with excellent food and flavor retention, adhesion, corrosion protection, and film flexibility. CANVERA polyolefin dispersions utilize the existing can-making infrastructure, facilitating worldwide adoption.

“Dow Coating Materials has been working on this progressive technology for several years, and it is really exciting to finally see it being adopted by the marketplace,” said Neil Carr, Business President, Dow Coating Materials, Performance Monomers and Plastic Additives. “CANVERA Polyolefin Dispersions offer a genuine breakthrough in can coatings, and are a great testimony of our business’s ability to deliver science-based, sustainable solutions that aim to improve people’s lives.”