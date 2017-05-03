New Products

Carbon Black Brochure from Orion Engineered Carbons

May 3, 2017
KEYWORDS Carbon Black
A newly updated brochure charts the specifications, uses and benefits of 85 specialty carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, printing inks and nonimpact printing. It details each grade by carbon black type, relative tint strength, percentage of volatile matter, oil absorption number, pH value and average particle size.  E-mail jennifer.granados@orioncarbons.com.

