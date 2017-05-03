Maleic Anhydride Handbook from Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
May 3, 2017
No Comments
A team of Ashland scientists has published the “Handbook of Maleic Anhydride-Based Materials: Syntheses, Properties and Applications.” The book is a comprehensive overview of maleic anhydride chemistry and applications, and includes chapters by leading R&D scientists from Ashland. The handbook summarizes the latest advancements in the field of maleic anhydride science. It is available online at www.ashland.com.
