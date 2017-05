The 10-gallon Ross VersaMix Model VMC-10 is rated for 29.5”Hg vacuum up to 15 psi internal pressure. Its three-wing anchor (3HP), high-speed disperser (3HP) and high-shear rotor/stator (3HP) operate independently at different speeds to deliver uniformity in low- to high-viscosity conditions. E-mail sales@mixers.com.