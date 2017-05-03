New Products

Coefficient of Friction Tester from Testing Machines Inc.

May 3, 2017
Model 32-76 Coefficient of Friction Tester uses advanced digital force signaling and high-speed data-acquisition software to provide precision and repeatability. It measures both static and kinetic coefficients of friction using the horizontal plane method. Testing aids in the evaluation of chemicals and additives used to create, monitor or minimize the degree of friction between two contacting test specimens or surfaces. Visit www.testingmachines.com.

