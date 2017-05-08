advertisement
Atlas’ New Xenon-Arc Instrument The Ci4400 Weather-Ometer®
May 8, 2017
No Comments
Atlas’ next-generation Ci4400 Weather-Ometer combines the latest innovative technology with user convenience and simplicity. Features include:
- Best-in-class exposure uniformity
- Larger sample capacity in the same footprint as the Ci4000
- Optional sensor for on-the-rack control of test parameters
- Improved specimen rack
- Larger, more intuitive user interface
- Test status indicator
- Industrial design update provides easier chamber access
- Meets or exceeds all common xenon-arc weathering standards
For more information:
Atlas Material Testing Technology LLC
1500 Bishop Court
Mount Prospect, IL 60056 USA
Phone: 773-327-4520
Fax: 773-327-5787
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.