Atlas’ New Xenon-Arc Instrument The Ci4400 Weather-Ometer®

May 8, 2017
Atlas’ next-generation Ci4400 Weather-Ometer combines the latest innovative technology with user convenience and simplicity. Features include:

  • Best-in-class exposure uniformity
  • Larger sample capacity in the same footprint as the Ci4000
  • Optional sensor for on-the-rack control of test parameters
  • Improved specimen rack
  • Larger, more intuitive user interface
  • Test status indicator
  • Industrial design update provides easier chamber access
  • Meets or exceeds all common xenon-arc weathering standards

For more information:

Atlas Material Testing Technology LLC
1500 Bishop Court
Mount Prospect, IL 60056 USA
Phone: 773-327-4520
Fax: 773-327-5787
