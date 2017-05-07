RadTech Announces Call for Papers for 2018 Conference & Exposition

BETHESDA, MD - RadTech International North America is accepting abstracts for the RadTech UV+EB Technology Conference & Exposition 2018, scheduled for May 7-9, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Illinois.

RadTech is looking for high-quality technical papers that discuss advances in LED technology, additive manufacturing/3D printing, electron beam, coatings, materials, formulation, chemistry, equipment, testing and more. Click here for a complete list of suggested topics.

Technical papers should be no longer than 25 minutes in length, with five minutes for question and answer. The online Abstract Submission Form should be completed prior to September 8, 2017. Descriptions should be sufficiently comprehensive to allow assessment of the scope and content of papers by the Conference Committee. The committee will select papers, and speakers will be notified whether or not they have been selected by October 13.

For more information, visit http://www.radtech2018.com/call-for-papers.