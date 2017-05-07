Project Development Manager at Sherwin-Williams Wins SSPC John D. Keane Award of Merit

CLEVELAND - Bob Murphy, Project Development Manager for Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings, has been awarded the 2017 John D. Keane Award of Merit by the Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC).

Named for the society’s Executive Director from 1957-1984, the award honors outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the development of the coatings industry and SSPC. The prestigious award was presented at SSPC’s Awards Luncheon Program at the organization’s annual conference in Tampa, Florida, on January 30.

Murphy is a corrosion and water and wastewater industry veteran, and an active member of SSPC and many other industry organizations, including the American Water Works Association, the National Rural Water Association, the Water Environment Federation and the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. He is an SSPC Protective Coatings Specialist and a NACE-Certified Coatings Inspector, as well as a Concrete Coating Inspector and Course Instructor.