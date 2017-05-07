Dixie Chemical Appoints Executive Chairman

PASADENA, TX - Dixie Chemical has named Theodore (Ted) H. Butz Executive Chairman. Butz will be joining the board of directors and will become a member of Glencoe Capital’s executive network.

Butz brings over 25 years of experience in building specialty chemicals businesses. Prior to joining Dixie Chemical, he was President and CEO of Pinova Holdings, a supplier of natural and renewable chemistries for consumer and industrial markets. Prior to Pinova, Butz was Group President for the Specialty Chemicals business at FMC Corp.

During his tenure at Pinova, Butz broadened the company’s portfolio of businesses to become a leading supplier of specialty natural and renewable materials through a renewed focus on customer engagement, open innovation and operational excellence. Butz led the successful sale of the company in 2016 to Symrise AG, a leading flavor and fragrance supplier. At FMC, Butz oversaw significant growth in specialty chemical revenues and profitability, driven by the successful integration of several acquisitions, expansion in emerging markets and repositioning of investment resources toward faster growing markets.

"We are pleased to have Ted join our team and guide Dixie through its next growth evolution," said David Evans, Chairman of Glencoe Diversified Holdings LLC and Dixie’s majority shareholder. "Ted's extensive experience leading global specialty chemicals businesses made him the ideal choice for Executive Chairman. He has a proven track record of growing companies, developing people, executing long-term strategy and seizing new opportunities to create value through organic growth and acquisitions."