FRITSCH Launches Redesigned Website

IDAR-OBERSTEIN, Germany - FRITSCH has launched a redesigned international website that features several languages, including Italian, Spanish, France, Russian, Chinese and Portuguese. The layout of the site was also completely overhauled and now appears in a fresh, new design with improved usability.

The site also features a product finder, which takes into account different user behaviors. With sample preparation and particle sizing modules, visitors to the site can search directly for instruments. With the solutions finder, users can easily filter according to different industries and find corresponding applications and matching laboratory instruments.

Also included on the site is a new inquiry feature that makes it simple for visitors to generate an offer with just a few clicks. Product comparison is also easier when visitors click on the intro pages of the corresponding product groups, where the most important features of an instrument become visible by simply hovering over an instrument with a mouse cursor.

To visit the redesigned site, visit www.fritsch-international.com.