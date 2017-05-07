McCullough & Associates and OMNOVA Solutions Announce Distributor Agreement

BEACHWOOD, OH – OMNOVA Solutions Inc. announced a distribution agreement with McCullough & Associates, a distributor of specialty chemicals, instruments and process equipment.

McCullough & Associates is now the official distributor for OMNOVA Solutions products in the Southeast region of the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. McCullough & Associates will represent OMNOVA’s specialty chemical brands for coatings, adhesives and sealants.

“OMNOVA is extremely pleased to partner with McCullough & Associates in extending our reach in a region that continues to lead the nation in growth,” said Jason Riley, OMNOVA’s Distributor Sales Manager for the Americas. “McCullough & Associates is truly the ideal partner to distribute our leadership brands and innovative products for the specialty chemicals market. They are known for providing customers with a high level of service and expertise.”