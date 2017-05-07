OSHA Seeks Organizations Interested in Becoming OSHA Training Institute Education Centers

WASHINGTON – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is seeking applications from nonprofit organizations interested in providing instructor-led classes on occupational safety and health as part of the OSHA Training Institute (OTI) Education Centers Program. The national program serves private and public sector employers, supervisors and workers within OSHA’s jurisdiction.

The program was initiated in 1992 to meet a growing demand for private and public sector training similar to that provided by the agency’s OTI in Arlington Heights, Illinois. In the past 10 years, OTI Education Centers have trained more than a quarter of a million students and more than 52,000 students received training in 2016 alone.

For information on how to apply, see the Federal Register notice. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 30, 2017, and must be submitted by regular mail to Jim Brock, U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA Directorate of Training and Education, 2020 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005-4102. Prospective applicants with questions should contact Brock at Brock.James.E@dol.gov or by telephone at 847/759.7700.

A proposal conference will be held at the same Arlington Heights location on May 17, 2017, to provide potential applicants with information about the training program, expectations for OTI Education Centers, and administrative and program requirements.

OSHA does not predetermine the number of organizations selected to act as OTI Education Centers but selects organizations according to each applicant’s qualifications, ability to serve regional populations and OSHA’s training needs.