Axalta Opens New India Headquarters

GURUGRAM, India - Axalta Coating Systems opened its new headquarters office for India located in Gurugram within the National Capital Region. The new location will also house an Axalta Global Business Resource Center, which will provide a variety of services to the company’s operations in the region and around the world.

The 35,000-square-foot facility will enable Axalta to integrate its corporate office and other key country business functions within a single office, leading to improve efficiency and business process management. The opening follows Axalta’s plant expansion plan in India announced in 2015.

Axalta’s business in India serves customers in the transportation OEM, refinish and industrial sectors of the economy. The company established its India business in 1996, and today operates a manufacturing plant in Vadodara within the state of Gujarat along with offices and regional training centers in Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Vadodara, and supports an extensive product distribution network across the country.