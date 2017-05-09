Polymers and Coatings Short Course Offered This July

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - The Western Coatings Technology Center at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California, will offer the annual summer Polymers and Coatings Short Course during the week of July 24-28, 2017. The one-week course will cover many aspects of coatings and polymer technologies including resin chemistry, pigments and fillers, additives, coating application aspects, and rheology with emphasis on liquid coatings. The short course will bring together a mix of academic and industrial experts in the field to ensure both fundamental and application aspects are addressed with equal emphasis.

Other coatings technologies (e.g. UV coatings) will be discussed and compared with traditional liquid coatings. In addition, participants will benefit from discussions of VOC and air quality aspects of coatings by experts in both industry and government regulatory agencies. The course schedule includes both lecture (Monday-Friday a.m.) and laboratory (Monday-Thursday p.m.) sessions.

The early bird deadline for the short course is June 23, 2017. Click here to register.