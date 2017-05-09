Green Biologics Honored with Achievement Award

ASHLAND, VA/ABINGDON, UK – The Biorenewable Deployment Consortium (BDC) honored Green Biologics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Green Biologics Ltd., a U.K. industrial biotechnology and renewable specialty chemicals company, with the organization’s Spring 2017 Commercialization Achievement Award at its meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 2, 2017. Green Biologics was recognized for its leadership in the biorenewable industry and successful commercialization of renewable alternatives to n-butanol, acetone and its associated derivatives.

“The Biorenewable Deployment Consortium is proud to honor Green Biologics with its Spring 2017 Commercialization Achievement Award,” said BDC Chairman and Co-Founder Ben Thorp. “Green Biologics is a great example of a company that is effectively using its technology platform to produce a wide range of sustainable feedstocks into high-performance green chemicals and industrial products. Its commercial plant in Little Falls, Minnesota, is the reason that BDC has recognized Green Biologics and awarded its global team for its continued success.”

Green Biologics officially began customer shipments at its first commercial facility in Little Falls, Minnesota, in December 2016, marking the culmination of a years-long effort to create a robust, global network of customers and partners.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by the Biorenewable Deployment Consortium for these achievements,” said Tim Staub, Green Biologics’ Global VP Business Development, who received the award on behalf of the company. “Our global team’s tireless efforts and dedication to a greener, cleaner tomorrow made all that we have accomplished possible, and we thank all involved for their hard work. It makes us very proud to follow in the footsteps of companies like DuPont Industrial Biosciences, which received this honor last year, and we’ll continue to work hard to bring new products and innovative solutions to market.”

Since 2006, BDC has worked to bring together like-minded companies to share ideas and partner to deploy bio-processes that can be economic in the long run without government subsidy, by holding two symposiums a year for its members where leading-edge information from various bio-companies is shared and tours are made of bio-facilities. BDC also acts as a resource to members and works to broker partnerships that can lead to the deployment of economic demonstration and commercial facilities.