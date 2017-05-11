The Chidley & Peto Co. Hosts Technical Seminar

MINNETONKA, MN – The Chidley & Peto Co., Arlington Heights, Illinois, held its 10th annual Minnesota Technical Seminar on Wednesday, April 26, at the Sheraton West Hotel in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The full-day event was free to customers and prospective customers of the coatings, construction, plastics and printing ink markets. The event featured 30-minute technical presentations, and 37 chemists and technical personnel from 28 separate customer companies attended the event. A mini-expo with tabletop displays of all of the Chidley & Peto Co. principals was also featured, providing attendees an opportunity for one-on-one time with the speakers and their companies.

The company also holds a similar technical seminar in Chicago each fall. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2017.