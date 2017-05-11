President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Appointed to American Coatings Association Board of Directors

ASHTABULA, OH – Scott Becker, the President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp., has joined the American Coatings Association (ACA) Board of Directors as of May 9, 2017. With this appointment, Becker will serve a three-year term ending in 2020.

Becker has been the President of Chromaflo Technologies since 2012. Previously, Becker served as Chief Executive Officer and President at Plasticolors Inc. and Elementis Specialties' Colorants and Additives business.

“I am honored to be nominated and confirmed to the board of directors of the American Coatings Association and look forward to this opportunity to better serve the coatings industry,” said Becker.

The ACA is a nonprofit association with the goal of advancing the paint and coatings industry. Through this opportunity, Becker will help carry out ACA’s mission of advancing, promoting and supporting the coatings industry companies, organizations and professionals.

Chromaflo Technologies, Ashtabula, Ohio, is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems, chemical and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market.