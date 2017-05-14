Pan Technology Showcases Color Innovation and Excellence
Pan Technology, Inc. is known for its expertise in pigment dispersion technology. The company offers innovation and color to the architectural, industrial coatings and construction markets. Its innovative PanTINT® products of easy dispersible pigment powder preparations are the latest in mix-only dispersions. These products offer high pigment loadings, resinated or nonresinated platforms, and the ability to create sustainable and environmental solutions. Visit Pan Technology at Booth #402.