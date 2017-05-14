From the Show Floor

Achiewell Offers Chemicals for Coatings Products

May 14, 2017
Achiewell, LLC is a company located outside of Philadelphia, PA, that supplies epoxy functional monomers, specialty epoxy resins, surfactants, silane coupling agents and specialty amines. In addition to the coatings market, Achiewell serves the personal care, adhesives, lubricant, agrochemical, fragrance, and household industrial and institutional markets. The company has warehousing in Newark, Houston and Chicago, and proven on-time delivery. Achiewell is proud to be a new member of NACD, and works with customers to custom manufacture products to prevent a single-source position on specialty chemicals. Visit Achiewell at Booth #524.

