Elementis Offers Rheology Solutions

Elementis is exhibiting the newest member of its family of highly efficient, next-generation NiSATs - RHEOLATE CVS® 15. It is an exceptional KU builder that provides viscosity retention on tinting with excellent color properties. Because of its outstanding efficiency, RHEOLATE CVS 15 means lower formulation costs. Patented viscosity suppression technology makes the product easy to handle. Its superior sag and leveling properties deliver excellent application performance regardless of how it is applied. It is also zero-VOC and APEO-free. Visit Elementis at Booth #215 for more information.