Clariant Exhibits Innovative and Sustainable Solutions

Clariant’s Pigments, Additives and Industrial Specialties Business Units provide innovative and sustainable solutions for paints and coatings with a broad portfolio of organic pigments, pigment dispersions, dyes, flame retardants, waxes, surfactants, dispersing agents, humectants, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. As a leading specialty chemical company, Clariant’s portfolio is designed to meet very specific needs with as much precision as possible. At the same time, the company’s research and development is focused on addressing the key trends of our time. Stop by Booth # 620 to learn more.