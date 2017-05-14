Münzing Invites You to Think Beyond the Foam
May 14, 2017
Münzing is a specialty additive company committed to creating value and improving customers’ formulations with a wide range of specialty additives. The company delivers innovative products in areas such as dispersant technology for water-based coatings, rheology modifiers for aqueous systems and wax additives as surface modifiers for coatings, including:
- EDAPLAN® 490 Series dispersants: Stabilize pigment dispersions, reduce the mill-base viscosity.
- TAFIGEL® PUR rheology modifiers: Associative thickeners designed to build up and stabilize viscosity.
- CERETAN® MX 2919, MXS 3815, MPS 3120 wax: Micronized functional blends for matting effect/matting with good clarity.
- LUBA-print 280AG (coating for anti-graffiti) and LUBA-print 646/P for (UV-lacquers and UV-printing inks) wax dispersions.
Visit Münzing at Booth #500 for more information.
