From the Show Floor

Münzing Invites You to Think Beyond the Foam

May 14, 2017
KEYWORDS Eastern Coatings Show
Reprints
No Comments

Münzing is a specialty additive company committed to creating value and improving customers’ formulations with a wide range of specialty additives. The company delivers innovative products in areas such as dispersant technology for water-based coatings, rheology modifiers for aqueous systems and wax additives as surface modifiers for coatings, including:

  • EDAPLAN® 490 Series dispersants: Stabilize pigment dispersions, reduce the mill-base viscosity.
  • TAFIGEL® PUR rheology modifiers: Associative thickeners designed to build up and stabilize viscosity.
  • CERETAN® MX 2919, MXS 3815, MPS 3120 wax: Micronized functional blends for matting effect/matting with good clarity.
  • LUBA-print 280AG (coating for anti-graffiti) and LUBA-print 646/P for (UV-lacquers and UV-printing inks) wax dispersions.

Visit Münzing at Booth #500 for more information.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.