Hockmeyer Features Particle Reduction Equipment
May 14, 2017
Hockmeyer’s HCP Series immersion mills are the cutting edge in particle reduction equipment. These highly versatile machines can be customized extensively to fit your processing needs. Immersion mills offer a wide range of benefits including:
- Easy operation and clean up;
- One-tank processing from start to finish, no pumps no hoses;
- Less product loss, recover up to 100% of product input;
- Reduces waste solvent generation;
- Faster production times;
- Optional metal-free grind chambers;
- Maximizes raw material development;
- Tighter and more uniform particle distribution bands.
Visit Booth #423 to find out more.
