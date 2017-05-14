Coatex Offers Thickeners and Dispersing Agents for Waterborne Systems

Coatex offers a wide range of thickeners and dispersing agents for waterborne systems to help match formulators’ exact needs. Products include:

Rheotech™, Viscoatex™ and Thixol™ acrylic-based thickeners (ASE & HASE);

and acrylic-based thickeners (ASE & HASE); Coapur™ polyurethane-based thickeners (HEUR).

polyurethane-based thickeners (HEUR). Coadis™ and Ecodis™ acrylic dispersing agents for all types of fillers and pigments.

The company’s innovation is focused on sustainable development. It offers solvent-free, APEO-free, heavy metal-free and zero-VOC solutions to the coatings market.