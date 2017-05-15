Product of the Week
May 15, 2017
Visit Palmer Holland in booth #129 at the 3rd Eastern Coatings Show May 15-17, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey! We are a national, full-line specialty chemical distributor of additives, resins and polymer building blocks, and pigments and multi-functional fillers/extenders. We will be featuring various established and new technologies that aid the coatings and adhesives formulator to develop new and optimize existing solvent-based, UV, and water-based formulations. Technical papers and application bulletins will be available. Stop by booth #129 to discuss how Palmer Holland and our suppliers can assist in solving your technical and supply chain needs. 

