ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants Collaborating with HP Indigo

DELRAN, NJ - ACTEGA, the Germany-based subsidiary of ACTEGA GmbH and a leader in coatings, sealants and inks for the print and packaging industries, is collaborating with HP Indigo, a company that develops and markets digital printing solutions. The collaboration will benefit all participants along the value chain, providing customers product and service solutions.

“ACTEGA’s guiding principles include creating and sustaining value for our customers, employees and shareholders,” said Dr. Peter Jenkner, CTO of ACTEGA. Jenkner continued, “ACTEGA collaborating with HP Indigo solidifies the commitment both companies have to the digital transformation of our industry.”

“HP Indigo is always looking for the best solutions to complement our technology and provide added value to our customers and brands,” said Allon Maoz, Director of Supplies, Media and Materials, Indigo Division, HP Inc. “This strategic alliance with ACTEGA coatings and sealants, a world-class coatings and adhesives supplier, is another testimonial of our continued commitment to packaging innovation.”