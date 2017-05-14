Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Announces Expansion with Westpower Equipment

PALMYRA, PA - Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., a provider of in-tank mixing solutions, announced that its partner, Westpower Equipment Ltd., has expanded its sales force to better serve its customer base in British Columbia. With this expansion, Westpower is strengthening its western Canadian base, providing customers with engineered pump products and offering specialized support for their mixing needs.

Customers will enjoy expanded, personalized, local support and service thanks to Westpower's extensive western Canadian coverage. A pump, pump repair, service and system provider, Westpower will continue to provide customer service, innovative solutions and high-quality products. "This partnership combines Philadelphia Mixing Solutions' engineering and process expertise with Westpower's experience in rotating equipment and our sales, repair, fabrication, lubrication and reliability, and field services capabilities," said David Goddard, President of Westpower Equipment Ltd. "We've created a professional team throughout western Canada to serve our collective customers, creating value and offering the high level of service that is required in today's business environment. Expanding on our rotating equipment background to include mixers is a natural progression. We are truly excited about the possibilities that the future holds."