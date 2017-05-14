RadTech Europe Conference and Exhibition 2017 Coming to Prague

PRAGUE – The RadTech Europe Conference and Exhibition 2017 will take place Oct. 17-19, 2017, at the Clarion Congress Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic.

The RadTech Europe Conference and Exhibition is Europe's premier meeting place for the major users of radiation curing materials, equipment and products, and gives an updated view on current developments and innovations in the field of radiation curing. Visit www.radtech2017.com for additional information about the conference and exhibition.