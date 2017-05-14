Advanced Polymer Monitoring Technologies Changes Name, Raises Series A Financing

NEW ORLEANS ‒ Advanced Polymer Monitoring Technologies announced a comprehensive rebrand and a name change to Fluence Analytics.

Fluence Analytics provides proprietary hardware and software products for the industrial and laboratory monitoring of polymer and biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes and research and development (R&D) applications. The company’s patented technologies improve production efficiency and quality as well as accelerate R&D.

Fluence Analytics offers two product lines — ACOMP and ARGEN. ACOMP is a smart manufacturing system that continuously analyzes critical polymer properties during production. ARGEN is a multi-sample light-scattering instrument that measures the stability of biopharmaceuticals and quality of natural and synthetic polymers by providing early detection of aggregation, degradation and particle formation.

In additional news, Fluence Analytics announced it has raised a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in growing companies in energy innovation.

The Series A funding round also included participation from other investors. Fluence Analytics patented products and services were developed with over $20 million in competitive grants and funding from investors and customers. The value of the technology is proven with two and a half years of industrial production operations and the release of second-generation products in 2016.

“We built Fluence Analytics by partnering with industry leaders to solve the biggest challenges in polymer manufacturing. This financing will accelerate the application of analytics to real-time data sets enabling manufacturing optimization for our customers,” said Alex Reed, CEO of Fluence Analytics. “We will use the funds to grow our team and expand the range of polymer applications we support.”

As part of the financing, George Coyle, a Managing Partner of Energy Innovation Capital, has joined the Fluence Analytics Board of Directors.