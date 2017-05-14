Pilot Chemical Co. Plant Manager Retires

LOCKLAND, OH - Tom Melhorn, Plant Manager of Pilot Chemical Co.’s Lockland, Ohio, facility, retired on May 1, 2017, after 38 years of service.

Melhorn joined Pilot as a Quality Control Chemist in 1978 and quickly worked his way up to Plant Manager, where he served for 30 years. Among other milestones, he was instrumental in the development of several key product lines and upheld a notable safety record, completing 15 years without a lost-time accident.

“Tom has been an important part of the Pilot family and a valued asset in the community for more than three decades,” said Paul Morrisroe, Chairman of Pilot Chemical’s board of directors. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well in his retirement.”