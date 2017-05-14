Names in the News

Pilot Chemical Co. Plant Manager Retires

Names-467607423.jpg
May 14, 2017
KEYWORDS paint and coating raw materials / personnel announcements
Reprints
No Comments

LOCKLAND, OH - Tom Melhorn, Plant Manager of Pilot Chemical Co.’s Lockland, Ohio, facility, retired on May 1, 2017, after 38 years of service.

Melhorn joined Pilot as a Quality Control Chemist in 1978 and quickly worked his way up to Plant Manager, where he served for 30 years. Among other milestones, he was instrumental in the development of several key product lines and upheld a notable safety record, completing 15 years without a lost-time accident. 

“Tom has been an important part of the Pilot family and a valued asset in the community for more than three decades,” said Paul Morrisroe, Chairman of Pilot Chemical’s board of directors. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well in his retirement.”

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.