Pflaumer Brothers Honors Top Two Technical Papers at ECS

Pflaumer Brothers, of Ewing, New Jersey, recognized the top two technical papers at this year’s Eastern Coatings Show. The Pflaumer Honors for Innovation Awards were given to Paul Fithian of Bruggemann Chemical for his presentation on “Using Redox Reactions in Emulsion Polymerization to Reduce Free Monomer After the Main Polymerization,” and Bob Lin of Evonik Industries for his presentation on “Novel Synthetic Silica Matting Agent for Polyaspartic Coatings.” Congratulations to both speakers!