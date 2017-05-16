ECS Keynote Discusses Applied Sustainability

Bruce Uhlman of BASF Corp. delivered the ECS Keynote address on Tuesday. His talk, titled “How Applied Sustainability and Life Cycle Assessment Support Strategic Decision Making,” discussed the essential need to balance economic, environmental and social needs to ensure a more sustainable future, and how LCA can be used to assess sustainability in your company and markets.

Bruce has several years of international work experience with specific expertise in the areas of process and project engineering, technology commercialization and life cycle assessment. More recently he has worked in the area of applied sustainability and has performed life cycle and eco-efficiency analyses and total cost of ownership studies for a broad range of end consumer products and industrial processes.