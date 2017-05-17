BASF Names Distributor of the Year at ColorSource Conference

SOUTHFIELD, MI – KAPE/Capital Paint won the BASF Automotive Refinish 2016 Distributor of the Year award at the annual ColorSource conference. Approximately 130 single-line distribution partners attended the conference in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

“KAPE/Capital has been a key partner of BASF’s for years, showing double-digit growth for more than five consecutive years,” said BASF North American Distribution Director Denise Kingstrom. “2016 was a pivotal year for our business, and KAPE/Capital exemplified true partnership and successfully expanded outside of Texas and Louisiana, while maintaining strong customer focus in all markets.”

“Being named the ColorSource Distributor of the Year for a second time means a lot,” said Todd Kinsel, KAPE/Capital Paint owner. “We added five new locations in 2016 and have aggressively grown in Central Texas and Colorado. The addition of key employees with industry experience has attributed to our success and put us on a path of growth for the future.”

KAPE/Capital paint has grown to eight locations selling BASF paint and refinish products and currently serves customers in Louisiana, Texas and Colorado.

In addition to the Distributor of the Year award, KAPE/Capital received the ColorSource Diamond Award for three years of consecutive growth, along with eight other distributors: A&F Paint & Supply, Autobody Supplies & Paint, ColorTone Automotive Paint, James Hess LTD, Miami Paint & Equipment, Motorcar Colors, Paradise Paint, and Southeast PBE.

ColorSource is designed by BASF exclusively for single-line distributors of BASF refinish paints and coatings. To learn about becoming a ColorSource distributor, contact Paul Barnes at paul.barnes@basf.comor (508/272.8474).