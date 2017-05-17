Emerald Kalama Chemical Appoints K-FLEX Distributor

VANCOUVER, WA — Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, has appointed Dowd and Guild Inc. as its distributor in the western United States for K-FLEX® low-VOC, non-phthalate plasticizers and coalescents.

“Dowd in Guild is experienced and widely trusted by manufacturers in the western states, including those in key industries where K-FLEX products are used, such as coatings, adhesives, sealants and vinyl. Growth in these markets is very healthy, and along with shifting consumer preferences for environmentally friendly, high-performing products, it has led to increasing demand for K-FLEX. This includes the West Coast, where Dowd and Guild has an established reputation for excellent technical expertise and service capabilities. This partnership will help us reach more customers, and Dowd & Guild’s strong sales team can help customers understand the value that K-FLEX products bring to these applications and also bring our customers an enhanced level of service,” said Scott Neuheardt, Vice President and General Manager for the K-FLEX business.

Founded in 1986 in Northern California by Tom Dowd and Howard Guild, Dowd and Guild Inc., San Ramon, California, is a specialty chemical distributor serving the 11 states west of the Rocky Mountains and the southwestern states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.