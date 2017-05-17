Bostik Expands U.S. MRO Product Line Distribution Network

WAUWATOSA, WI - Bostik, a global adhesive specialist for industrial, construction and consumer markets, announced the expansion of its maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) product line distribution network in the United States, effective May 1. The product line includes Never-Seez® anti-seize compounds and lubricants, Thermogrip® industrial glue sticks, BladeCoat® and GlideCoat® woodworking lubricants, epoxy adhesives, and SuperTak® aerosol adhesives.

“Through an enlarged network of national distributors, manufacturers and distributors can now access these products more quickly and easily to ensure their production processes run seamlessly,” said Igor Leclere, Business Director for the Americas Industrial Adhesives Unit.

Given the product line’s extensive uses and benefits in the MRO market, it has experienced high demand from manufacturers across the country. To better meet this demand and serve its customers, Bostik has expanded its distribution network to include the following distributors: ORS Nasco, Simpson Kiritsy, P&C Industrial Supply, Ellsworth Adhesives and ChemPoint. Customers can expect the new distributors to fulfill orders on the product line as of June 1.

An Arkema, company, Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer and industrial markets.