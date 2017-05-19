IMCD to Buy Specialty Chemicals Business of Bossco Industries

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands – Specialty chemicals distributor IMCD N.V. has signed an agreement to acquire the specialty chemicals distribution business of Texas-based Bossco Industries Inc.

Bossco Industries was established in 1989 and is a distributor of specialty chemicals, supplying products and technical solutions to all major industrial market segments in the southwestern United States. Located in Houston, Bossco Industries generated revenue of $11 million in 2016.

After completion of the transaction, expected at the beginning of July 2017, the business will be integrated within IMCD US, with Edward Boss becoming a senior member of the IMCD management team.

Edward Boss, President of Bossco Industries, sees an excellent fit with IMCD, adding, “IMCD shares our vision of offering technical solutions to our customers and a transparent, growth-focused partnership with our principal partners.”

John Mastrantoni, President of IMCD US, commented, “The acquisition of Bossco Industries will further strengthen IMCD US and our ability to offer national coverage to our principal partners.”