Lincoln Fine Ingredients Expands Sales Team

LINCOLN, RI - Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals, has added Kerry Sneed as its newest Account Manager to the company’s expanding sales team.

With more than eight years of experience and knowledge in the chemical industry, Sneed will cover Texas and the surrounding markets by selling active ingredients to food manufacturers, personal care, pharmaceutical and other industries.

“Kerry is a strategic hire for Lincoln’s commitment to organic growth in the Southwest territory,” said Walter W. Martish III, President of Lincoln Fine Ingredients. “Kerry’s entrepreneurial spirit will be a conduit for innovation and transparency for our world-class channel partners.”