Orion Engineered Carbons Names Technical Market Manager

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Carlos Hernandez has joined Orion Engineered Carbons as Technical Market Manager, Coatings & Specialty Applications, Americas Region. In this role, he will develop new products and applications for customers and collaborate with them to resolve technical issues.

Hernandez is a 30-year veteran of the coatings industry, with expertise in color dispersion for architectural, automotive and industrial paints and coatings. Most recently, he served nine years as Technical Manager for Elementis Specialties Inc., where he produced additives and color dispersions for automotive, marine, adhesive and sealant, architectural, industrial, furniture, and UV applications.