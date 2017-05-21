KRÜSS Announces New Technical Consultant

PITTSBURGH - KRÜSS has hired Art Kasson as a Technical Consultant responsible for the Great Lakes region, which includes Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and western New York. Kasson replaces Greg Price, who will now enhance his activities in the Northeast. Kasson is based out of western Pennsylvania, just north of Pittsburgh.

Kasson has been working in the laboratory industry for over 15 years and gained experience with a variety of techniques, including mass spectrometry, gas chromatography, HPLC and elemental analysis. He has had extensive exposure to the pharmaceutical, polymer, food and beverage, and petroleum industries. As a member of the KRÜSS team, he will work to come up with innovative solutions for customers.