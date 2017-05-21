Clariant Is Investing in Additives Facilities in China

MUTTENZ, Switzerland – Specialty chemicals company Clariant announced an investment by its Additives business to ensure local manufacturing in China of customized, high-end solutions for the plastics, coatings and inks industries.

"This investment is another proof point of our commitment to strengthen Clariant’s position in China, where the future of our company is going to be decided. Local production in China puts us in a better position to benefit from the growth perspectives of the Asia region, and especially of China. Being closer to our customers enables us to better cooperate and tailor our solutions to their needs as well as gain valuable market insights,” said Christian Kohlpaintner, Clariant's Executive Committee Member.

With this investment, Business Unit (BU) Additives adds its first two fully owned production facilities to the company’s long-standing regional network of commercial and technical support. This provides BU Additives the increased ability to respond to the growing demand for innovative and sustainable solutions in Asia.

The expansion of its manufacturing footprint will also enable Clariant to shorten supply lead times and deliver customized high-tech solutions more rapidly in this region. The new facilities at Clariant’s site in Zhenjiang, China, are expected to come on stream in 2018.

The two production units will focus on offering performance additive solutions for packaging, agro-films, automotive and other applications, and micronized waxes for various coatings and inks applications.