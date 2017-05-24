Lonza Announces Price Increase
May 24, 2017
ALLENDALE, NJ – Biocides supplier Lonza announced a global price increase for biocidal products across the plastics, leather, textiles, metal working fluids, paints and coatings, and inks markets.
Due to increases in operating, manufacturing and regulatory costs, Lonza will institute up to a 10% price increase for biocides. This increase will be applied to all biocidal product lines worldwide.
