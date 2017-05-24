AkzoNobel Opens Performance Coatings Facility in South America

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - AkzoNobel has opened a Performance Coatings production facility in Santo André, Brazil, which will enable the company to be more agile in responding to local customer needs and regional market demands.

The facility, an expansion of an existing site in Santo André, São Paulo, will manufacture and supply products from the company's International® portfolio of high-performance industrial, marine and yacht coatings, which has been present in Brazil for 90 years.

As well as reinforcing AkzoNobel's commitment to investing in innovation and technology, the new plant will also help to strengthen International's market position in South America.

The Santo André expansion has increased production capacity for smaller batches by 35% and for larger batches by 50%. A new distribution center also means shipping capacity has been expanded by 50%. Meanwhile, an increase in the level of automation has improved the control of the production process and, in turn, the quality of the products.