Troy Corp. Names Senior Vice President, Science and Technology

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – Troy Corp., Florham Park, New Jersey, announced the election of Dr. Ismael “Izzy” Colon by the board of directors to the position of Senior Vice President, Science & Technology, reporting to W. Brian Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Colon will be responsible for continuing Troy’s leadership in R&D, innovation, new product technology and technical services.

“I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to expanding Troy’s Science & Technology group worldwide,” said Colon. “Troy’s commitment to R&D and new product development will continue to be a central focus and main driver of Troy’s growth efforts in new and existing marketplaces alike. Troy has a long history of innovation, and this will continue.” Colon also stressed that Troy’s dedication to providing world-class technical service will persist. “Advanced R&D, Microbiology, Analytical, Field Testing and the TMMA microbial control consultative program will be instrumental as Troy expands and furthers its leadership position.”

Colon has over 40 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry, including over 20 years at Troy. In addition to leading Troy’s Technology group in the United States and globally, his responsibilities have included overseeing manufacturing expansion efforts in Europe and Southeast Asia and serving as Managing Director, Europe. Colon was also instrumental in launching of the company’s Technical Service Centers in Thailand, China, Germany and the United States, including the company’s new state-of-the-art Science & Technology Center in Troy’s Florham Park, New Jersey, headquarters.