Dow Signs Agreements for Investments in Saudi Arabia

MIDLAND, MI - The Dow Chemical Co., Midland, Michigan, signed two agreements to advance the company’s strategic agenda in Saudi Arabia, which will bring leading-edge technologies that support Saudi’s Vision 2030 economic diversification and advanced manufacturing development plan.

Dow signed an agreement to construct a manufacturing facility to produce a range of polymers for coatings and water-treatment applications, and a memorandum of understanding for a feasibility study related to a proposed investment in the company’s Performance Silicones franchise.

“Dow has been a long-term strategic partner in Saudi Arabia for nearly four decades and is the largest foreign investor in the country,” said Andrew Liveris, Dow’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, at an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “Through our global and regional experience and expertise, we have unmatched capabilities to deliver high value, innovative solutions that support the kingdom in key growth areas that help advance the Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan designed to create a vibrant society and a thriving diversified economy.”

Located in the PlasChem Park in Jubail, the coatings facility will serve the needs of the Saudi Arabian market with an innovative range of acrylic-based polymers for industrial and architectural coatings and water-treatment and detergent applications.

The new coatings facility will complement Dow’s existing coatings capabilities in the Middle East, which include an existing facility at Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.