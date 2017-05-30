Company News

IMCD to Acquire Bossco Industries Inc.

May 30, 2017
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands - IMCD N.V., a specialty chemicals distributor headquartered in the Netherlands, has signed an agreement to acquire the specialty chemicals distribution business of Bossco Industries Inc.

Bossco Industries was established in 1989 and is a distributor of specialty chemicals, supplying products and technical solutions to all major industrial market segments in the Southwest United States. Located in Houston, Bossco Industries generated revenue of $11 million in 2016.

After completion of the transaction, expected at the beginning of July 2017, the business will be integrated within IMCD US with Edward Boss becoming a senior member of the IMCD management team.

