Workshop on Characterization of Synthetic Latices Offered in November

MADBURY, NH - Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC is offering a three-day interactive workshop on the characterization of synthetic latices. The workshop will take place November 13-15, 2017, in Orlando. Donald C. Sundberg, an Emeritus Professor of Materials Science at the University of New Hampshire and founder of Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC, and Michael F. Cunningham of Queen's University will teach the workshop.

This workshop is focused on the generation and evaluation of data obtained from the various analytical methods used to measure the chemical, physical, colloidal and morphological properties of polymer latices. Latex synthesis professionals will gain insight into the range of analytical techniques and instruments used to measure a wide variety of latex and particle properties; analytical laboratory professionals will gain insight as to how organic, physical and colloid chemistry combine to create latices of commercial complexity.

For additional information about the workshop, click here or e-mail info@epced.com.