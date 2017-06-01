New Technology Launched at ECS 2017

The European Coatings Show (ECS) recently concluded, boasting more than 30,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, and 1,135 exhibitors from 40 countries. In an expanded space at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, the exhibiting companies presented innovative products and services for every aspect of paint, coating and sealant production. The ECS Conference was just as successful, with over 840 participants from 50 countries, and set another record for this venue for discussion among coating researchers and developers.

The following pages include some of the latest technology that was introduced at this year’s ECS.